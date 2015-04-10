Department of Defense
Department of Defense Announces FY17 Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellows

The Department of Defense (DoD) named 13 distinguished university faculty scientists and engineers as the 2017 class of Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellows.

“The fellowship program provides research awards to top-tier researchers from U.S. universities to conduct revolutionary “high risk, high pay-off” research of strategic importance to the Department of Defense,” said Mary J. Miller, acting assistant secretary of defense for research and engineering.

Fellows conduct basic research in core science and engineering disciplines that underpin future DoD technologies, such as, quantum information science, neuroscience, nanoscience, novel engineered materials, applied mathematics, statistics, and fluid dynamics. Fellows directly engage with the DoD research enterprise to share knowledge and insights with DoD civilian and military leaders, researchers in DoD laboratories, and the national security science and engineering community.

“Grants supporting the program engage the next generation of outstanding scientists and engineers in the “hard” problems that DoD needs to solve,” Miller said.

DoD congratulates each of these remarkable scientists and engineers on selection as Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellows, bringing the current cohort to 45 Fellows.

Listed by name, academic institution, and topic area, the new members of the 2017 Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellows are:

Awschalom, David

University of Chicago

Electronic Materials

Baraniuk, Richard

Rice University

Applied Mathematics

Bowersox, Rodney

Texas A&M University

Fluid Dynamics

Brenner, Michael

Harvard University

Applied Mathematics

Doiron, Brent

University of Pittsburgh

Computational Neuroscience

Fan, Shanhui

Stanford University

Meta-materials

McKeon, Beverley

California Institute of Technology

Fluid Dynamics

Odom, Teri

Northwestern University

Nanomaterials

Pollock, Tresa

University of California Santa Barbara

Structural Materials

Siapas, Athanassios

California Institute of Technology

Cognitive Neuroscience

Van Duyne, Richard

Northwestern University

Functional Materials/Spectroscopy

Vazirani, Umesh

University of California Berkeley

Quantum Information Science

Zhu, Xiaoyang

Columbia University

Electronic/Functional Materials

Formerly known as the National Security Science and Engineering Faculty Fellowship, the new name commemorates Dr. Vannevar Bush (1890-1974) who was the director of scientific research and development during World War II and the author of "Science, The Endless Frontier.” The dean of engineering at MIT, Bush later founded a large defense and electronics company. As a devoted teacher, administrator and entrepreneur, Dr. Vannevar Bush yielded creative and innovative contributions to the nation’s security.

