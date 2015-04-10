Department of Defense Announces FY17 Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellows

The Department of Defense (DoD) named 13 distinguished university faculty scientists and engineers as the 2017 class of Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellows.
“The fellowship program provides research awards to top-tier researchers from U.S. universities to conduct revolutionary “high risk, high pay-off” research of strategic importance to the Department of Defense,” said Mary J. Miller, acting assistant secretary of defense for research and engineering.
Fellows conduct basic research in core science and engineering disciplines that underpin future DoD technologies, such as, quantum information science, neuroscience, nanoscience, novel engineered materials, applied mathematics, statistics, and fluid dynamics. Fellows directly engage with the DoD research enterprise to share knowledge and insights with DoD civilian and military leaders, researchers in DoD laboratories, and the national security science and engineering community.
“Grants supporting the program engage the next generation of outstanding scientists and engineers in the “hard” problems that DoD needs to solve,” Miller said.
DoD congratulates each of these remarkable scientists and engineers on selection as Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellows, bringing the current cohort to 45 Fellows.
Listed by name, academic institution, and topic area, the new members of the 2017 Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellows are:
|
Awschalom, David
|
University of Chicago
|
Electronic Materials
|
Baraniuk, Richard
|
Rice University
|
Applied Mathematics
|
Bowersox, Rodney
|
Texas A&M University
|
Fluid Dynamics
|
Brenner, Michael
|
Harvard University
|
Applied Mathematics
|
Doiron, Brent
|
University of Pittsburgh
|
Computational Neuroscience
|
Fan, Shanhui
|
Stanford University
|
Meta-materials
|
McKeon, Beverley
|
California Institute of Technology
|
Fluid Dynamics
|
Odom, Teri
|
Northwestern University
|
Nanomaterials
|
Pollock, Tresa
|
University of California Santa Barbara
|
Structural Materials
|
Siapas, Athanassios
|
California Institute of Technology
|
Cognitive Neuroscience
|
Van Duyne, Richard
|
Northwestern University
|
Functional Materials/Spectroscopy
|
Vazirani, Umesh
|
University of California Berkeley
|
Quantum Information Science
|
Zhu, Xiaoyang
|
Columbia University
|
Electronic/Functional Materials
Formerly known as the National Security Science and Engineering Faculty Fellowship, the new name commemorates Dr. Vannevar Bush (1890-1974) who was the director of scientific research and development during World War II and the author of "Science, The Endless Frontier.” The dean of engineering at MIT, Bush later founded a large defense and electronics company. As a devoted teacher, administrator and entrepreneur, Dr. Vannevar Bush yielded creative and innovative contributions to the nation’s security.