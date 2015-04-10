Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Flag Officer Announcement

Press Operations

Release No: NR-118-17
March 31, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced today that the president has made the following nomination:

Capt. Karl O. Thomas has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half). Thomas is currently serving as director, 21st Century Sailor Office, N17, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Arlington, Virginia.

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe