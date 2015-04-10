Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
General Officer Assignments
Press Operations
Release No: NR-119-17 April 3, 2017
The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignments of the following general officers:
Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Deale, director of operations, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, to vice director, J-7, Joint Force Development, Joint Staff, Suffolk, Virginia.
Maj. Gen. Donald E. Kirkland, director, logistics, Civil Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, to director, logistics, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. Allan E. Day, commander, Defense Logistics Agency-Aviation, Richmond, Virginia, to director, logistics, Civil Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
Brig. Gen. Eric T. Fick, director, Global Reach Programs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Acquisition), Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to deputy director, Joint Strike Fighter Program, Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition, Technology and Logistics), Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, director, Expeditionary Support, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to commander, Defense Logistics Agency-Aviation, Richmond, Virginia.
Brig. Gen. James A. Jacobson, who has been selected to the grade of major general, from inspector general, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, to commander, Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
Brig. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, who has been selected to the grade of major general, from director, Military Force Management Policy, Deputy Chief of Staff, Manpower, Personnel and Services, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to commander, Air Force Personnel Center, Deputy Chief of Staff, Manpower, Personnel and Services, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.
Brig. Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, who has been selected to the grade of major general, from program executive officer, Tankers, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Acquisition), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, to program executive officer, Presidential Airlift Recapitalization, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Acquisition), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
Brig. Gen. James R. Sears Jr., commander, 455th Air Expeditionary Wing, Air Combat Command, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, to director, Intelligence, Operations, and Nuclear Integration, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.
Brig. Gen. Jon T. Thomas, who has been selected to the grade of major general, from director, Strategic Plans, Requirements and Programs, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, to director, Operations, Strategic Deterrence, and Nuclear Integration, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
Brig. Gen. John M. Wood, who has been selected to the grade of major general, from deputy director, Politico-Military Affairs (Europe, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Russia), J-5, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to director, Strategic Plans, Requirements and Programs, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Col. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from special assistant to the commander, United Nations Command and Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, Yongsan Army Garrison, Republic of Korea, to deputy director of operations, J-3, Headquarters U.S. Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii.
Col. Jason R. Armagost, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from deputy director, Current Operation, J-3, Headquarters U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, to commander, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, Air Combat Command, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.
Col. Craig R. Baker, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from chief, Checkmate Division, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to commander, 455th Air Expeditionary Wing, Air Combat Command, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.
Col. Ryan L. Britton, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from deputy director for acquisition, Missile Defense Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to director, Global Reach Programs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Acquisition), Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Col. Evan C. Dertien, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from vice commander, Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, to commander, 96th Test Wing, Air Force Materiel Command, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.
Col. David M. Gaedecke, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from commander, 552d Air Control Wing, Air Combat Command, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, to director, Cyberspace Operations and Warfighting Integration, Office of Information Dominance and Chief Information Officer, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Col. Philip A. Garrant, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from senior materiel leader, Space Superiority Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Air Force Space Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, to vice commander, Space and Missile Systems Center, Air Force Space Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California.
Col. Kristin E. Goodwin, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from senior military assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to commandant of cadets, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Col. Ronald E. Jolly Sr., who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from deputy director of resource integration, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to commander, 82nd Training Wing, Air Education and Training Command, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas.
Col. Leah G. Lauderback, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from senior military assistant to the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to director, CJ2, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Southwest Asia.
Col. John J. Nichols, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from deputy director of operations, Headquarters Air Force Global Strike Command, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, to commander, 509th Bomb Wing, Air Force Global Strike Command, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.
Col. Robert G. Novotny, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from director, Air Force Colonel Management Office, Deputy Chief of Staff, Manpower, Personnel and Services, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to deputy director, Plans and Programs, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
Col. Lance R. Pilch, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from commander, 33rd Fighter Wing, Air Education and Training Command, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, to vice commander, 7th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces and Chief of Staff, Air Component Command, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.
Col. Donna D. Shipton, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from senior military assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Acquisition), Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to program executive officer, Tankers, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Acquisition), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
