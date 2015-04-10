General Officer Announcements

Department of Defense
Search
Home
About
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
QUICK LINKS
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Legal & Administrative
Privacy & Security
Links Disclaimer
Inspector General
Section 508
Imagery Use
FOIA
No FEAR Act
Web Policy
Plain Writing Act
Open GOV
Strategic Plan
Small Business Act
Site Map
Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Toggle navigation
Department of Defense
Department of Defense
Home
About
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
U.S. Department of Defense
Search
Home
News
News Releases
News Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
General Officer Announcements
Press Operations
Release No: NR-120-17 April 4, 2017
Alpha
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced that the president made the following nominations on March 10, 2017:
Air Force Brig. Gen. Tony D. Bauernfeind has been nominated to the grade of major general. Bauernfeind is currently serving as the commander, Special Operations Command Korea, U.S. Forces Korea and United Nations Command Special Operations Component; and deputy commander, Combined Unconventional Warfare Task Force, United Nations Command, Korea, Yongsan, South Korea.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark D. Camerer has been nominated to the grade of major general. Camerer is currently serving as the director, Logistics, Headquarters U.S. Africa Command, Stuttgart, Germany.
Air Force Brig. Gen. William T. Cooley has been nominated to the grade of major general. Cooley is currently serving as the program executive for programs and integration, Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen L. Davis has been nominated to the grade of major general. Davis is currently serving as the director, Manpower, Organization and Resources, Deputy Chief of Staff, Manpower, Personnel and Services, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick J. Doherty has been nominated to the grade of major general. Doherty is currently serving as the commander, 82nd Training Wing, Air Education and Training Command, Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas.
Air Force Brig. Gen. James A. Jacobson has been nominated to the grade of major general. Jacobson is currently serving as the inspector general, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Air Force Brig. Gen. David A. Krumm has been nominated to the grade of major general. Krumm is currently serving as the deputy director for requirements, J-8, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeffrey A. Kruse has been nominated to the grade of major general. Kruse is currently serving as the director, Intelligence, J-2, Headquarters U.S. Pacific Command, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael A. Minihan has been nominated to the grade of major general. Minihan is currently serving as the deputy director of operations, J-3, Headquarters U.S. Pacific Command, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris has been nominated to the grade of major general. Morris is currently serving as the Air Force program executive officer for weapons and director, Armament Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Murphy has been nominated to the grade of major general. Murphy is currently serving as the deputy director, Command, Control, Communications and Computers/Cyber Systems, J-6, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Brig. Gen. David S. Nahom has been nominated to the grade of major general. Nahom is currently serving as the deputy director, Plans and Programs, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen W. Oliver Jr. has been nominated to the grade of major general. Oliver is currently serving as the vice commander, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, Air Mobility Command, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.
Air Force Brig. Gen. John M. Pletcher has been nominated to the grade of major general. Pletcher is currently serving as the director, Financial Management, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Scott L. Pleus has been nominated to the grade of major general. Pleus is currently serving as the director, F-35 Integration Office, Office of the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Brig. Gen John T. Rauch Jr. has been nominated to the grade of major general. Rauch is currently serving as the director, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Capabilities, Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian S. Robinson has been nominated to the grade of major general. Robinson is currently serving as the director, Operations, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp has been nominated to the grade of major general. Rupp is currently serving as the senior defense official and defense attaché-Israel, Defense Intelligence Agency, U.S. Embassy, Tel Aviv, Israel.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Dirk D. Smith has been nominated to the grade of major general. Smith is currently serving as the director, Air and Cyberspace Operations, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Kirk W. Smith has been nominated to the grade of major general. Smith is currently serving as the director, Force Management and Development, Headquarters U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets IV has been nominated to the grade of major general. Tibbets is currently serving as the commander, 509th Bomb Wing, Air Force Global Strike Command, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Andrew J. Toth has been nominated to the grade of major general. Toth is the assistant deputy commander, U.S. Air Forces Central Command; and assistant vice commander, 9th Air Expeditionary Task Force, Air Combat Command, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington has been nominated to the grade of major general. Weatherington is the director, Cyberspace Operations, North American Aerospace Defense Command/U.S. Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.
NEWS PRODUCTS
News
News Archive
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Face of Defense
Subscribe