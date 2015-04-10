Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis Makes Personnel Announcement

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has announced the following Department of Defense personnel assignment:
Dana W. White has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service and for assignment as the assistant to the secretary of defense for Public Affairs. Ms. White was most recently the CEO of 1055 Grady, a leadership and strategic communications firm based in Washington, District of Columbia. She previously served as the Taiwan country director in the office of the under secretary of defense for Policy, a professional staff member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and was an editorial writer for the Wall Street Journal.