IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Statement by the Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis on Nomination of Mark E. Green as Secretary of the Army

Release No: NR-127-17
April 7, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Today the president announced his intent to nominate Mark E. Green as the secretary of the Army. Mark will provide strong civilian leadership, improve military readiness and support our service members, civilians, and their families. I appreciate his willingness to serve our country. He had my full support during the selection process, and he will have my full support during the Senate confirmation process. I am confident of Mark's ability to effectively lead the Army.
 

