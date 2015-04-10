Department of Defense
DoD Identifies Army Casualty

Release No: NR-128-17
April 10, 2017

The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, 37, of Edgewood, Maryland, died April 8 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, of injuries sustained when his unit came in contact with enemy forces using small arms fire during combat operations.

De Alencar was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

For more information regarding Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, media may contact the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs Office, 910-432-3383.

