The Department of Defense (DoD) announces the selection of ten projects to receive funding as the result of the Laboratory University Collaboration Initiative, or LUCI.
“DoD congratulates each of these remarkable scientists and engineers. Each researcher selected for the LUCI program will receive $600,000 over a three year period to conduct a basic research project in collaboration with their fellows,” said Dale Ormond, principal director for research in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.
Listed by scientist, lab, and topic area, 2017 LUCI award winners include:
|Scientist
|Lab
|Topic Area
|Jared Culbertson
|
Air Force Research Laboratory
|Applied Math/Robotics
|Derek Doyle
|Air Force Research Laboratory
|Additive Manufacturing
|Danhong Huang
|Air Force Research Laboratory
|Applied Math/Quantum Materials
|Richard McKinley
|Air Force Research Laboratory
|Cognitive Neuroscience
|Cameron Good
|Army Research Laboratory
|Biocompatible Electronics
|Lance Kaplan
|Army Research Laboratory
|Network Science
|Frank Narducci
|Naval Air Systems Command
|Quantum Information Science/ Sensing
|Noam Bernstein
|Naval Research Laboratory
|Electronic Materials
|Colin Olson
|Naval Research Laboratory
|Applied Math/Compressive Sensing
|Brittany Lynn
|Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific
|Optics
This announcement marks the second year of this pilot program designed to foster collaboration between service laboratory researchers and Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellows (foremost academics who receive DoD support to carry out cutting edge research in areas of critical interest to DoD). An important objective of this pilot phase of LUCI is to engage leading university scientists and their students, introduce them to the DoD research environment, and have them work with top DoD researchers to address long-term DoD basic research needs.