Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Secretary Mattis' Bilateral Meeting with Turkish Minister of Defense Fikri Işık

Press Operations

Release No: NR-131-17
April 13, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:
 
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with Turkish Minister of Defense Fikri Işık today at the Pentagon to discuss security and defense issues of mutual concern, including the campaign to defeat ISIS.  The secretary thanked Turkey, our NATO ally, for its critical contributions to global security in Afghanistan, the Balkans, and the fight to defeat ISIS.  The secretary reaffirmed the close and enduring U.S.-Turkish defense relationship and committed to stand with Turkey in the fight against terrorism, both from ISIS and the PKK.  The secretary recognized the generosity of the Turkish government and people in managing the refugee and humanitarian challenges stemming from Syria, and he commended its fast response to ensure victims of the April 4 chemical weapon attack received treatment in Turkish hospitals.  
 
The secretary and minister agreed to continue their full range of bilateral defense activities and consultations, and to look for ways to further strengthen defense cooperation in the future.

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe