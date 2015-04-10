General Officer Assignments

Department of Defense
Search
Home
About
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
QUICK LINKS
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Legal & Administrative
Privacy & Security
Links Disclaimer
Inspector General
Section 508
Imagery Use
FOIA
No FEAR Act
Web Policy
Plain Writing Act
Open GOV
Strategic Plan
Small Business Act
Site Map
Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Toggle navigation
Department of Defense
Department of Defense
Home
About
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
U.S. Department of Defense
Search
Home
News
News Releases
News Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
General Officer Assignments
Press Operations
Release No: NR-135-17 April 14, 2017
Alpha
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignment of the following general officers:
Maj. Gen. Michael A. Fantini, principal director to the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Middle East policy, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to director, global power programs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Maj. Gen. Jon A. Norman, director, global power programs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to chief of staff, Headquarters U.S. Southern Command, Miami, Florida.
Brig. Gen. Sam C. Barrett, commander, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, U.S. Transportation Command, Norfolk, Virginia, to director, operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Brig. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, deputy commander, Joint Task Force ARES, Headquarters U.S. Cyber Command, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, to director of intelligence, Headquarters U.S. Cyber Command, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.
Brig. Gen. William M. Knight, deputy director, operations, Operations Team Two, National Joint Operations and Intelligence Center, J-3, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to vice commander, 18th Air Force, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Brig. Gen. Mary F. O’Brien, who has been selected to the grade of major general, from director of intelligence, Headquarters U.S. Cyber Command, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, to commander, 25th Air Force, Air Combat Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.
Brig. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, who has been selected to the grade of major general, from director, operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, to assistant deputy chief of staff, operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. Lenny J. Richoux, vice commander, 18th Air Force, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, to commander, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, U.S. Transportation Command, Norfolk, Virginia.
Brig. Gen. Daniel L. Simpson, deputy director of intelligence, U.S. Forces Afghanistan; and assistant deputy chief of staff of intelligence to North Atlantic Treaty Organization Headquarters Resolute Support, U.S. Central Command, Kabul, Afghanistan, to director, intelligence and information, North American Aerospace Defense Command and Headquarters U.S. Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.
Brig. Gen. Brad M. Sullivan, director, intelligence and information, North American Aerospace Defense Command and Headquarters U.S. Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, to deputy director, operations, Operations Team Two, National Joint Operations and Intelligence Center, J-3, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.
NEWS PRODUCTS
News
News Archive
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Face of Defense
Subscribe