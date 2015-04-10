Department of Defense
General Officer Assignments

Release No: NR-135-17
April 14, 2017
The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignment of the following general officers:

Maj. Gen. Michael A. Fantini, principal director to the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Middle East policy, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to director, global power programs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.

Maj. Gen. Jon A. Norman, director, global power programs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to chief of staff, Headquarters U.S. Southern Command, Miami, Florida.

Brig. Gen. Sam C. Barrett, commander, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, U.S. Transportation Command, Norfolk, Virginia, to director, operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

Brig. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, deputy commander, Joint Task Force ARES, Headquarters U.S. Cyber Command, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, to director of intelligence, Headquarters U.S. Cyber Command, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.

Brig. Gen. William M. Knight, deputy director, operations, Operations Team Two, National Joint Operations and Intelligence Center, J-3, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to vice commander, 18th Air Force, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

Brig. Gen. Mary F. O’Brien, who has been selected to the grade of major general, from director of intelligence, Headquarters U.S. Cyber Command, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, to commander, 25th Air Force, Air Combat Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Brig. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, who has been selected to the grade of major general, from director, operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, to assistant deputy chief of staff, operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.

Brig. Gen. Lenny J. Richoux, vice commander, 18th Air Force, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, to commander, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, U.S. Transportation Command, Norfolk, Virginia.

Brig. Gen. Daniel L. Simpson, deputy director of intelligence, U.S. Forces Afghanistan; and assistant deputy chief of staff of intelligence to North Atlantic Treaty Organization Headquarters Resolute Support, U.S. Central Command, Kabul, Afghanistan, to director, intelligence and information, North American Aerospace Defense Command and Headquarters U.S. Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

Brig. Gen. Brad M. Sullivan, director, intelligence and information, North American Aerospace Defense Command and Headquarters U.S. Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, to deputy director, operations, Operations Team Two, National Joint Operations and Intelligence Center, J-3, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.

