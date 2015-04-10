Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

General Officer Assignments

Press Operations

Release No: NR-136-17
April 14, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
The chief of staff, Army announces the assignment of the following general officers:

Maj. Gen. Anthony C. Funkhouser, commanding general, U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, to deputy commanding general for military and international operations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Washington, District of Columbia. 

Maj. Gen. Richard G. Kaiser, commander, Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Afghanistan, to commanding general, Mississippi Valley Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Mississippi.  

Maj. Gen. Michael C. Wehr, commanding general, Mississippi Valley Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Mississippi, to deputy chief of engineers and deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Washington, District of Columbia. 

Brig. Gen. Peter B. Andrysiak, Jr., commanding general, Pacific Ocean Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, to deputy commanding general, 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

Brig. Gen. Robin L. Fontes, deputy director, strategy, plans and policy, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to commander, Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Afghanistan.

Brig. Gen. David C. Hill, commanding general, Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Dallas, Texas, to commanding general, Transatlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Winchester, Virginia.  

Brig. Gen. Diana M. Holland, commandant of cadets, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York, to commanding general, South Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Atlanta, Georgia. 

Brig. Gen. James H. Raymer, commandant, U.S. Army Engineer School, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to chief of staff, U.S.  Army Central, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. 

Brig. Gen. Robert F. Whittle Jr., deputy commanding general, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, to commandant, U.S. Army Engineer School, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. 

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe