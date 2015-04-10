Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DOD Announces Commencement of the Nuclear Posture Review

Press Operations

Release No: NR-138-17
April 17, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following:
 
In National Security Presidential Memorandum 1, dated Jan. 27, the president directed the secretary of defense to conduct a Nuclear Posture Review to ensure the U.S. nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, effective, reliable and appropriately tailored to deter 21st-century threats and reassure our allies.
 
Today, Secretary Mattis directed the commencement of the review, which will be led by the deputy secretary of defense and the vice chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and include interagency partners. The process will culminate in a final report to the president by the end of the year.

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe