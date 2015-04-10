Flag Officer Assignments

Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson announced on April 20, 2017, the following assignments:
Rear Adm. (lower half) Stephen F. Williamson will be assigned as deputy commander, Logistics, Maintenance, and Industrial Operations (SEA-04), Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia. Williamson is currently serving as director, Fleet Maintenance, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Capt. Blake L. Converse, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as commander, Submarine Group Nine, Silverdale, Washington. Converse is currently serving as director, N3 Joint and Fleet Operations, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia.