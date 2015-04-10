Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis' Meetings with Israeli Leadership

Press Operations

Release No: NR-141-17
April 21, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Pentagon Spokesman Eric Pahon provided the following readout:
 
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met today with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, and Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman.
 
The secretary reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and qualitative military edge, and the importance of our enduring relationship with the government and people of Israel.
 
Secretary Mattis and Prime Minister Lieberman held a joint press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv. The secretary reinforced the need for vigilance and the strongest possible cooperation to counter threats from terrorist groups and from Iran's destabilizing activities.
 
Secretary Mattis acknowledged next week's Holocaust Remembrance Day, noting the two countries' common determination to never allow such horrific events to recur.
 

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe