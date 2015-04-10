Department of Defense
Readout of Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis' Meetings with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Defense Minister al-Attiyah

Release No: NR-142-17
April 22, 2017

Pentagon Spokesman Eric Pahon provided the following readout:

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met today with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah in Doha. This meeting closely followed a March 27th meeting between the defense minister and the secretary at the Pentagon.

The secretary reinforced the importance of deepening the U.S.-Qatari strategic partnership and discussed shared security interests, which include the defeat of ISIS.

Secretary Mattis reiterated the value of the Qatari support to the counter-ISIS coalition as well as the country's role in maintaining regional stability and security.

