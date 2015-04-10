Senior Executive Service Announcements

Department of Defense
Release No: NR-143-17
April 26, 2017
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has announced the following Department of Defense Senior Executive Service appointments and assignments:

Dr. Robert Soofer has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans and Capabilities.  Soofer was most recently a professional staff member for the Senate Armed Services Committee, where he served as staff lead for the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, with responsibility for nuclear, arms control, and missile defense matters.  He has 30 years of combined service with the U.S. Senate and the Department of Defense. 

Amy K. Mitchell has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service, and for assignment as the special assistant to the secretary of defense for protocol.  Mitchell has 20 years of experience in Washington, District of Columbia, having implemented major national and international events on behalf of the U.S. government, non-profits, and several media companies. Most recently, she was the vice president of communications for National Review. She has led numerous national campaigns to support America’s military and veterans. 

