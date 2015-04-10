General Officer Announcements

Department of Defense
Release No: NR-147-17
April 27, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced today that the president has made the following nominations:

Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven L. Kwast for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general, and for assignment as commander, Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.  Kwast is currently serving as commander and president, Air University, Air Education and Training Command, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.  

Air Force Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Shwedo for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general, and for assignment as chief, Information Dominance; and chief information officer, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.  Shwedo is currently serving as commander, 25th Air Force, Air Combat Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. 

Air Force Maj. Gen. Giovanni K. Tuck for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general, and for assignment as commander, Eighteenth Air Force, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.  Tuck is currently serving as director, Operations and Plans, Headquarters U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

