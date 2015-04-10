Department of Defense Announces Invictus Games 2017 Team Members

Department of Defense
Search
Home
About
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
QUICK LINKS
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Legal & Administrative
Privacy & Security
Links Disclaimer
Inspector General
Section 508
Imagery Use
FOIA
No FEAR Act
Web Policy
Plain Writing Act
Open GOV
Strategic Plan
Small Business Act
Site Map
Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Today in DoD
Resources
Contracts
FAQs
Contact DoD
Toggle navigation
Department of Defense
Department of Defense
Home
About
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Military Departments
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
Military Service Seals
A-Z List
Leaders
Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Deputy Secretary of Defense
Biography
Portrait
Speeches
Transcripts
Photos
Travels
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
Videos
Travels
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Biography
Portrait
Transcripts
Photos
News
News Archive
Face of Defense
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
DoD Live Blog
RSS
Other News Sources
Photos
Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DVIDS
DoD Flickr
Imagery Archive
Videos
Live Events
Defense TV
DVIDS
Special Reports
U.S. Department of Defense
Search
Home
News
News Releases
News Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Department of Defense Announces Invictus Games 2017 Team Members
Press Operations
Release No: NR-148-17 April 27, 2017
Alpha
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
The Department of Defense announced today the names of the 90 athletes who will compete on the United States team at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 23-30.
More than 550 wounded, ill and injured servicemen and women from 17 allied nations are expected to compete. Competitors will participate in 12 adaptive sports, including archery, athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting, road cycling, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair rugby, and the latest addition to the sports lineup, golf.
“The 2017 Invictus Games embody the spirit of every member of the United States Armed Forces. They inspire us with their strength, resilience and personal courage,” said Tony Kurta, performing the duties of undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness. “We are proud to recognize the athletes at the 2017 Invictus Games for their tremendous achievements, while we honor each and every wounded guardian who achieves victories every day through Department of Defense adaptive reconditioning programs.”
The Invictus Games, founded in 2014 by the United Kingdom’s Prince Harry, are based on the United States’ concept of the Warrior Games and are designed to use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding of, and respect for, those who serve their country and their loved ones.
The following athletes were selected as primaries for the U.S. team:
Retired Sgt. Roosevelt Anderson, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Lance Cpl. Robert Anfinson, U.S. Marine Corps
Retired Lance Cpl. Timothy Bergenstock, U.S. Marine Corps
Retired Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Bias, U.S. Air Force
Gunnery Sgt. Matthew Branch, U.S. Marine Corps
Retired Master Sgt. Kyle Burnett, U.S. Air Force
Retired Chief Petty Officer Jim Castaneda, U.S. Navy
Retired Maj. Ivan Castro, U.S. Special Operations Command
Tech. Sgt. Jason Caswell, U.S. Air Force
Staff Sgt. Vince Cavazos, U.S. Air Force
Retired Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Cordova, U.S. Marine Corps
Retired Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Dewalt, U.S. Navy
Col. Daniel Dudek, U.S. Army
Petty Officer 1st Class John Dusseau, U.S. Navy
Retired Capt. Kelly Elmlinger, U.S. Army
Retired Petty Officer 2nd Class Roel Espino, U.S. Navy
Retired Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Estes, U.S. Navy
Retired Sgt. Brandi Evans, U.S. Army
1st Lt. Sarah Frankosky, U.S. Air Force
Retired Cpl. Dustin Gabehart, U.S. Marine Corps
Gunnery Sgt. Dorian Gardner, U.S. Marine Corps
Retired Staff Sgt. Randi Gavell, U.S. Army
Retired Cpl. Gabriel Gehr, U.S. Marine Corps
Capt. Cal Gentry, U.S. Air Force
Retired Master Sgt. Jesse Graham, U.S. Air Force
Retired Lance Cpl. Matt Grashen, U.S. Marine Corps
Retired Sgt. Gabby Graves-Wake, U.S. Marine Corps
Retired Staff Sgt. Robert Green, U.S. Army
Retired Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathaniel Hamilton, U.S. Navy
Retired Cpl. Jessica Hammack, U.S. Marine Corps
Lt. Ramesh Haytasingh, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Master Sgt. Reese Hines, U.S. Air Force
Retired Sgt. Sean Hook, U.S. Army
Sgt. 1st Class Brant Ireland, U.S. Special Operations Command
Master Sgt. Keith Jackson, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Lt. Sancho Johnson, U.S. Coast Guard
Retired Staff Sgt. Sean Johnson, U.S. Army
Petty Officer 3rd Class Melissa Klotz, U.S. Navy
Retired Petty Officer 1st Class John Kremer, U.S. Navy
Tech. Sgt. Curtis Krenzke, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Sgt. Stefan Leroy, U.S. Army
Retired Sgt.1st Class Fred-Curtis Lewis, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Josh Lindstrom, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Staff Sgt. Sebastiana Lopez-Arellano, U.S. Air Force
Retired Staff Sgt. Michael Lukow, U.S. Army
Retired Staff Sgt. Ryan Major, U.S. Army
Retired Master Sgt. Mark Mann, U.S. Marine Corps
Sgt. Elizabeth Marks, U.S. Army
Tech. Sgt. Lara Mastel, U.S. Air Force
Retired Sgt. Anthony McDaniel, U.S. Marine Corps
Retired Sgt. Maj. Shawn Mello, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Tech. Sgt. Aimi Mlekoday, U.S. Air Force
Retired Tech. Sgt. Jessica Moore, U.S. Air Force
Retired Spc. Stephanie Morris, U.S. Army
Retired Lt. Joan Mulligan, U.S. Navy
Retired Sgt. Michael Nicholson, U.S. Marine Corps
Lt. Col. Dave Ohearn, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Staff Sgt. Sven Perryman, U.S. Air Force
Retired Spc. Anthony Pone, U.S. Army
Retired Tech. Sgt. Adam Popp, U.S. Air Force
Maj. James Pradke, U.S. Army
Retired Senior Airman Lucas Purser, U.S. Air Force
Retired Cpl. Jose Ramos, U.S. Marine Corps
Retired Sgt. Haywood
Range, U.S. Army
Retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Reese, U.S. Navy
Retired Capt. William Reynolds, U.S. Army
Retired Staff Sgt. Issac Rios, U.S. Army
Retired Staff Sgt. Patrick Roberts, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Cpl. Sarah Rudder, U.S. Marine Corps
Retired Sgt. 1st Class Howie Sanborn, U.S. Special Operations Command
Sgt. 1st Class James Sandoval, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Petty Officer 3rd Class Henry Sawyer, U.S. Navy
Retired Gunnery Sgt. Brian Scarbrough, U.S. Marine Corps
**Sgt. Ivan Sears, U.S. Marine Corps
Tech. Sgt. Ben
Seekel, U.S. Air Force
Retired Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Shannon, U.S. Navy
Retired Senior Airman Trent Smith, U.S Air Force
Retired Lt. Bradley Snyder, U.S. Navy
Retired Sgt. Aaron Stewart, U.S. Army
Retired Cpl. Kionte Storey, U.S. Marine Corps
Sgt. 1st Class Yancy Taylor, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Sgt. Maj. Michael Toth, U.S. Special Operations Command
Retired Staff Sgt. Felipe Tremillo, U.S. Marine Corps
Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Troha, U.S. Coast Guard
Retired Chief Petty Officer Hector Varela, U.S Navy
Retired Master Sgt. Mark Vomund, U.S. Special Operations Command
Tech. Sgt. Brian Williams, U.S. Air Force
Retired Master Chief Petty Officer James Wilson, U.S. Navy
*Capt. Christy Wise, U.S. Air Force
Retired Chief Petty Officer Sharona Young, U.S. Navy
* Team Captain
** Team Co-Captain
NEWS PRODUCTS
News
News Archive
Press Advisories
News Releases
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Face of Defense
Subscribe