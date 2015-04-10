Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

General Officer Assignments

Release No: NR-149-17
April 27, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignments of the following general officers:

Maj. Gen. Nina M. Armagno, director, strategic plans, programs, requirements and analysis, Headquarters Air Force Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, to director, plans and policy, J-5, Headquarters U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. 

Maj. Gen. Clinton E. Crosier, director, plans and policy, J-5, Headquarters U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, to director, operational capability requirements, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans, Programs and Requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia. 

Maj. Gen. Charles L. Moore, deputy director for global operations, J-3, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to director, operations, J-3, Headquarters U.S. Cyber Command, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.

Brig. Gen. Christopher A. Coffelt, commander, Spaatz Center for Officer Education and Commandant, Air War College, Air University, Air Education and Training Command, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, to deputy director, nuclear operations, Global Operations Directorate, Headquarters U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.

Brig. Gen. Andrew J. Gebara, deputy director, nuclear operations, Global Operations Directorate, Headquarters U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, to vice deputy director for nuclear, homeland defense and current operations, J-3, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia. 

Brig. Gen. John E. Shaw, deputy director, global operations, J-3, Headquarters U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, to director, strategic plans, programs, requirements and analysis, Headquarters Air Force Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

Col. Michael G. Koscheski, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from chief, Strategic Planning Integration Division, Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans, Programs and Requirements, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to deputy commander, Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Region; and deputy combined/joint force air component commander for 1st Canadian Air Division, North American Aerospace Defense Command, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Col. Jeremy T. Sloane, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from vice director, operations, J-3, Headquarters North American Aerospace Defense Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, to commander, Spaatz Center for Officer Education and Commandant, Air War College, Air University, Air Education and Training Command, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. 

Col. Phillip A. Stewart, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from deputy director of operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to commanding general, Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air; and commander, 438th Air Expeditionary Wing, Air Combat Command, Kabul, Afghanistan.

