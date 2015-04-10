General Officer Assignments

The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignment of the following general officers:
Brig. Gen. Steven J. Bleymaier, commander, Ogden Air Logistics Complex, Air Force Materiel Command, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, to director, logistics, engineering and force protection, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Brig. Gen. Charles S. Corcoran, commander, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, Air Combat Command, Southwest Asia, to deputy chief of staff, operations, Headquarters Allied Air Command, Allied Command Operations, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
Brig. Gen. Stacey T. Hawkins, director, logistics, engineering and force protection, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, to commander, Ogden Air Logistics Complex, Air Force Materiel Command, Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
Brig. Gen. Kevin A. Huyck, deputy chief of staff, operations, Headquarters Allied Air Command, Allied Command Operations, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to deputy director, operations (protection), Headquarters U.S. Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.
Brig. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, who has been selected to the grade of major general, from deputy commander, Joint Force Headquarters Department of Defense Information Networks, Defense Information Systems Agency, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, to vice commander, Headquarters Air Force Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.
Col. Derek C. France, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from senior executive officer to the vice chief of staff of the Air Force, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to commander, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, Air Combat Command, Southwest Asia.