DoD Identifies Army Casualty

The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
1st Lt. Weston C. Lee, 25, of Bluffton, Georgia, died April 29, in Mosul, Iraq, from injuries while conducting security as part of advise and assist support to partnered forces. The incident is under investigation.
He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 325th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
For more information, media may contact the 82nd Airborne Division public affairs office at 915-245-7888.