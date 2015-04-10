Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
General Officer Assignments
Press Operations
Release No: NR-156-17 May 1, 2017
Alpha
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
The chief of staff, Army announces the assignment of the following general officers:
Maj. Gen. Scott D. Berrier, commanding general and commandant, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, Fort Huachuca, Arizona, to military deputy to the director, Defense Intelligence Agency, Washington, District of Columbia.
Maj. Gen. Willard M. Burleson III, senior advisor to the Ministry of Defense, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, Operation Freedom's Sentinel, Afghanistan, to commanding general, 7th Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
Maj. Gen. John S. Kem, deputy commandant, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College; and deputy commanding general-education, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to commandant, U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.
Maj. Gen. James B. Linder, commanding general, U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to commander, Special Operations Joint Task Force-Afghanistan and Special Operations Component Command-Afghanistan, Resolute Support Mission, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, Operation Freedom's Sentinel, Afghanistan.
Maj. Gen. Christopher P. McPadden, deputy director, strategy and policy, J-5, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia, to director, strategy, plans and policy, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. (Promotable) Daniel G. Mitchell, director, G-3/5/7, Installation Management Command, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, to deputy chief of staff for logistics and operations, U.S. Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
Brig. Gen. Robert W. Bennett Jr., deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Cadet Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, to the adjutant general of the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Human Resources Command; commanding general, U.S. Army Physical Disability Agency; and executive director, Military Postal Service Agency, Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Brig. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, deputy commanding general (operations), 10th Mountain Division (Light), Fort Drum, New York, to chief of staff, XVIII Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Brig. Gen. Edwin J. Deedrick Jr., deputy commanding general, 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to assistant commander-support, Joint Special Operations Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Brig. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, deputy commanding general (maneuver), 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, to commandant, U.S. Army Infantry School, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning, Georgia.
Brig. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt, deputy commanding general (maneuver), 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas, to deputy commandant, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College; and deputy commanding general-education, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
Brig. Gen. Antonio M. Fletcher, assistant commanding general-support, 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to director, J-5, U.S. Southern Command, Doral, Florida.
Brig. Gen. David J. Francis, deputy commanding general (support), 2d Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea, to commanding general, U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center; and director of Army Safety, Fort Rucker, Alabama.
Brig. Gen. Bradley T. Gericke, deputy director, strategy, plans and policy, J-5, U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, to deputy director, strategy and policy, J-5, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. Karen H. Gibson, director, CJ2, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Inherent Resolve, Kuwait, to director, J-2, U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.
Brig. Gen. Karl H. Gingrich, assistant program executive officer for operations, readiness, and fielding, Office of the Program Executive Officer, Command, Control and Communication (Tactical), Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, to director, capability and resource integration, J-8, U.S. Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland.
Brig. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper, deputy commanding general (support), 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, to chief of staff, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Inherent Resolve, Kuwait.
Brig. Gen. Viet X. Luong, chief of staff, U.S. Army Central, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, to deputy commanding general (operations), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea.
Brig. Gen. Brian J. Mennes, director, joint and integration, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to director, force management, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. John E. Novalis II, deputy commanding general (support), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to deputy chief of staff operations, Multinational Corps Northeast, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Poland.
Brig. Gen. Joseph W. Rank, senior defense official and defense attaché-United Arab Emirates (U.S. Central Command), Defense Intelligence Agency, United Arab Emirates, to principal director to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East Policy, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. Michel M. Russell, Sr., deputy assistant chief of staff, C/J-4, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/U.S. Forces Korea, Republic of Korea, to commanding general, 19th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea.
Brig. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, deputy commanding general (support), 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, to director, operations, readiness and mobilization, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia.
Brig. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, director, CJ3, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Inherent Resolve, Kuwait, to deputy commanding general (support),1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas.
Brig. Gen. Ronald T. Stephens, deputy commanding general, Regional Health Command-Pacific, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to deputy chief of staff for support, U.S. Army Medical Command, Falls Church, Virginia.
Brig. Gen. John P. Sullivan, commanding general, 19th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), Eighth Army, Republic of Korea, to assistant deputy chief of staff, G-4, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia.
