Deputy Secretary of Defense Spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Deputy Secretary of Defense Bob Work hosted the Tunisian Minister of Defense, His Excellency Farhat Horchani for a meeting at the Pentagon today.
The leaders discussed the importance of the U.S.-Tunisian defense partnership, Tunisia's security situation, and counterterrorism assistance. They noted the progress and importance of military training, intelligence sharing and defense cooperation.
Horchani provided great insights and offered ways to address the regional security situation in Northern Africa.
Mattis and Work commended Horchani on Tunisia's recent successes in countering terrorist activities in Tunisia and committed to continuing to grow a strong military relationship with the country.