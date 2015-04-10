Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Command Senior Enlisted Leader Assignment

Release No: NR-158-17
May 2, 2017
The Office of the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced today the following assignment: 

Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Terrance L. Meekins, currently assigned to Headquarters Regiment of the 2d Marine Logistics Group,  2d Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, has been selected as headquarters commandant and senior enlisted advisor to the chief of staff, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.

