Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:
Today Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with Czech Minister of Defense Martin Stropnicky at the Pentagon to discuss U.S.-Czech defense collaboration, focusing on the Defeat-ISIS campaign and Afghanistan. This was their first meeting.
Secretary Mattis thanked Minister Stropnicky for his country's contributions to the Defeat-ISIS fight, highlighting the positive difference Czech air advisory and surgical teams are making in Iraq. They discussed other potential Czech contributions to the campaign.
The two leaders discussed the importance of the NATO alliance and the two percent of GDP spending pledge for all members. Secretary Mattis welcomed the Czech Republic's efforts to increase defense spending and modernize its military. He recognized the active role the country plays in military exercises, NATO air policing, and supporting the movement of U.S. military convoys.
Secretary Mattis also thanked Minister Stropnicky for his country's long-term commitment in Afghanistan. Both he and the minister pledged to consult further at the upcoming NATO defense ministerial.