IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Statement by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis

Release No: NR-160-17
May 2, 2017
I am pleased that the Congress has secured a $21 billion increase in funding for our defense. This is an important step toward rebuilding military readiness at a time when we are confronting serious security challenges throughout the globe. These additional funds will accelerate the campaign to defeat ISIS, support ongoing operations in Afghanistan and address critical budget shortfalls.  Everything from new missiles and ammunition, to facility upgrades, to new aircraft are being funded by this bill.
 
By focusing on military spending, this budget agreement reaffirms the president's commitment to responsibly fund defense.
 
As I said upon assuming this office, every action we take will be designed to ensure our military is ready to fight today and in the future. This budget agreement helps us do just that. Our troops deserve the resources necessary to defend the United States and our interests around the world.

