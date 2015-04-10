Flag Officer Assignments

Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson announced today the following assignments:
Rear Adm. Brian B. Brown will be assigned as director, Warfare Integration Directorate, N2/N6F, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia. Brown is currently serving as deputy commander, Joint Functional Component Command (JFCC) Space, U.S. Strategic Command, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
Rear Adm. Nancy A. Norton will be assigned as vice director, Defense Information Systems Agency, Fort Meade, Maryland. Norton is currently serving as director, Warfare Integration Directorate, N2/N6F, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.
Rear Adm. (lower half) John P. Polowczyk, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as vice director, J4, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia. Polowczyk is currently serving as director, Supply, Ordnance and Logistics Operations Division, N41, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District Of Columbia.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Peter J. Clarke will be assigned as director, Strategy, Capabilities, Policy and Logistics (TCJ5/4), U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Clarke most recently served as commander, Joint Task Force Guantanamo, U.S. Southern Command, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Kathleen M. Creighton will be assigned as deputy commander, Joint Forces Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Networks, Defense Information Systems Agency, Fort Meade, Maryland. Creighton is currently serving as director for Command, Control, Communications and Cyber, J-6, U.S. Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Gayle D. Shaffer will be assigned as medical officer of the Marine Corps; and director, Health Services, Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps, with additional duties as chief of the Dental Corps, Arlington, Virginia. Shaffer is currently serving as liaison officer, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Defense Health Agency; and chief of the Dental Corps, Falls Church, Virginia.
Capt. Thomas J. Moreau, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as deputy chief of staff for Fleet Ordnance and Supply; and fleet supply officer, N41, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia. Moreau is currently serving as commanding officer, Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk, Virginia.