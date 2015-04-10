Department of Defense
General Officer Assignments

Release No: NR-162-17
May 4, 2017
The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignments of the following general officers:

Brig. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, deputy director, operations, Operations Team Three, National Joint Operations and Intelligence Center, J-3, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to deputy director, Global Operations, J-3, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.

Brig. Gen. Darren V. James, commander, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, Air Combat Command, Al Udeid, Qatar, to vice commander, Eighteenth Air Force, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. 

Brig. Gen. William M. Knight, deputy director, operations, Operations Team Two, National Joint Operations and Intelligence Center, J-3, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to vice commander, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, Air Mobility Command, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

Brig. Gen. James D. Peccia III, director, budget operations and personnel, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Financial Management and Comptroller, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to director, financial management, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Brig. Gen. John M. Pletcher, who has been selected to the grade of major general, from director, financial management, Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, to deputy assistant secretary for budget, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.

Col. Albert G. Miller, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from commander, 22d Air Refueling Wing, Air Mobility Command, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, to director, U.S. Central Command Deployment and Distribution Operations Center, U.S. Central Command, Southwest Asia.

