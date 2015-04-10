Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis spoke today by phone with Polish Minister of Defense Antoni Macierewicz.
Secretary Mattis expressed his appreciation for Poland meeting the Wales Summit Defense Spending Pledge and emphasized the United States' steadfast commitment to the NATO alliance. Minister Macierewicz shared his appreciation for the deployment of U.S. forces to Poland.
The two leaders confirmed that they will remain in close contact while in pursuit of strengthening NATO's deterrence against aggression.