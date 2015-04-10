Department of Defense
DoD Announces Navy Casualty

Release No: NR-165-17
May 6, 2017
The Department of Defense announced today the death of a U.S. Navy sailor who was in support of a Somali National Army-led operation with U.S. Africa Command.

Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken, 38, of Falmouth, Maine, was killed during an operation against al-Shabaab on May 5 in a remote area approximately 40 miles west of Mogadishu.

He was assigned to an East Coast based special warfare unit.

For more information, contact U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command Public Affairs at 619-537-2826 or jason.salata@socom.mil.

