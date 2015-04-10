Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DOD Announces Winners of the 2017 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence

Press Operations

Release No: NR-166-17
May 8, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Secretary of Defense James Mattis recently announced the 2017 recipients of the Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence:
 
.       U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany
Commander:  Colonel Glenn K. Dickenson
 
.       Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina
Commander:  Brigadier General Thomas D. Weidley
 
.       Naval Base Kitsap, Washington
Commander:  Captain Edward A. Schrader
 
.       Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana
Commander:  Colonel Ty W. Neuman
 
.       Defense Supply Center Columbus, Ohio
Commander:  Rear Admiral Michelle C. Skubic
 
The Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations.  The five recipients of this highly competitive presidential award were selected for their exemplary support of Department of Defense missions.
 
Installations compete on how well they achieve departmental objectives in several areas of installation management that includes mission support, energy conservation, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications, and public relations.
 
Excellent installations enable better mission performance and enhance the working and living conditions for military men and women and their families.  Each of the winning installations succeeded at being the best in achieving excellence in performing installation management within their military service and the Defense Logistics Agency.
 
Each winning installation will receive a commemorative commander in chief's Award trophy and flag and a congratulatory letter from the president.
 
Information about each winning installation's accomplishments can be found at http://www.acq.osd.mil/ie/.

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe