Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DoD Releases Revised Military Intelligence Program (MIP) Request for Fiscal Year 2017

Press Operations

Release No: NR-168-17
May 9, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL

The Department of Defense released today the revised Military Intelligence Program (MIP) top line budget request for Fiscal Year 2017 that was disclosed to the public on Feb. 9, 2016.  The $16.8 billion is now updated to include additional funding above the initial president's budget request for the MIP.  The total, which includes both the base budget and Overseas Contingency Operations funding, is $18.5 billion.  

The department determined that releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP.  No other MIP budget figures or program details will be released, as they remain classified for national security reasons.

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe