Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Secretary Mattis' Meeting with New Zealand Minister for Defense Mark Mitchell

Press Operations

Release No: NR-169-17
May 9, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:
 
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with New Zealand's Minister for Defense Mark Mitchell in Copenhagen today to discuss the U.S.-New Zealand defense relationship. The two discussed shared collaboration on regional security issues and potential areas to strengthen U.S.-New Zealand defense cooperation.
 
Secretary Mattis expressed appreciation for Minister Mitchell's participation in the D-ISIS ministerial and thanked him for New Zealand's continued collaboration on the D-ISIS mission.

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe