IMMEDIATE RELEASE

General Officer Announcement

Release No: NR-170-17
May 10, 2017
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced that the president made the following nomination:

Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Steven R. Rudder has been nominated for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general, and for assignment as deputy commandant for aviation, Headquarters, Marine Corps. Rudder is currently serving as the director, J-5, U.S. Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii.

