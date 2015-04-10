Senior Executive Service Announcements

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has announced the following Department of Defense Senior Executive Service appointments and assignments:
Elbridge Andrew Colby has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service and for assignment as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy & force development. Colby was most recently a Robert M. Gates Senior Fellow at the Center for a New American Security, where he consulted extensively with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Strategic Command, and the U.S. Department of State on matters relating to defense, nuclear and nuclear deterrence, strategy escalation, and arms control. He is a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School.
Pete Giambastiani has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service and for assignment as the principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for legislative affairs. Mr. Giambastiani was most recently chief of staff to Representative Tom Rooney (R-FL), a member of the House Appropriations and Intelligence Committees. He previously served as a special assistant to the deputy undersecretary of the Navy and the secretary of the Navy in the George W. Bush administration, a senior staff member to former House Committee on Veterans Affairs Chairman Jeff Miller (R-FL), and a U.S. Navy surface warfare and intelligence officer. He is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and the George Mason University School of Business.
Thomas Goffus has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service and for assignment as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Europe & NATO. Goffus was most recently a professional staff member for the Senate Armed Services Committee, where he served as the lead advisor to the chairman of the Armed Services Committee on matters relating to national military strategy, counterterrorism, international defense cooperation, and foreign policy issues in U.S. Central Command and U.S. European Command. He is a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, and a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, University of Washington, and Unites States Naval War College.