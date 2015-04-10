Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis met with his counterpart from the United Kingdom, State Secretary for Defense Michael Fallon yesterday in London. The leaders discussed defense trade, defense posture issues, Afghanistan, NATO, and North Korea.
He also thanked Secretary Fallon for his country’s sustained leadership in NATO, acknowledged the UK’s increased defense spending, and discussed opportunities to adapt the Alliance in response to increased threats. The two leaders pledged to continue their dialogue on shared security interests and the U.S.-UK bilateral defense agenda.