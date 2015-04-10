General Officer Assignments

The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignment of the following general officers:
Brig. Gen. Eric T. Hill, deputy director, strategy, plans and policy, J-5, Headquarters Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, to deputy director, plans and policy, J-5, Headquarters, U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.
Brig. Gen. Billy D. Thompson, director, regional affairs, Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, Office of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia, to commander, Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development, Air Education and Training Command, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
Col. Richard H. Boutwell, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from executive assistant to the commander, U.S. Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, to director, regional affairs, Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, Office of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.