IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Command Senior Enlisted Leader Assignment

Press Operations

Release No: NR-176-17
May 12, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
The Office of the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced today the following assignment: 

Air Force National Guard Chief Master Sgt. James L. Brown, currently assigned as the Kansas National Guard command senior enlisted leader, Joint Forces Headquarters Kansas, Topeka, Kansas, has been selected to replace Command Master Chief Jeffrey A. Covington as the command senior enlisted leader for Joint Task Force Civil Support, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

