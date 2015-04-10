Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Flag Officer Assignments

Release No: NR-178-17

Release No: NR-178-17
May 16, 2017
Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson announced today the following assignments:

Rear Adm. Michael J. Dumont will be assigned as vice director, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia. Dumont is currently serving as deputy director for politico-military affairs, J5, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia

Rear Adm. (lower half) Bret C. Batchelder, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as director, Joint Fleet Operations, N3/N5, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Viginia. Batchelder is currently serving as commander, Navy Warfare Development Command, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) James J. Malloy, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as vice director for operations, J3, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia. Malloy is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group Ten, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Tina A. Davidson will be assigned additional duties as director of the Nurse Corps, Washington, District of Columbia. Davidson is currently serving as director, Medical Resources, Plans, and Policy Division, N0931, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.

