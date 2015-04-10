Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout of Secretary Mattis' Call With German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen

Press Operations

Release No: NR-180-17
May 16, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White provided the following readout:

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis spoke by telephone with German Minister of Defense Ursula von der Leyen today to discuss a range of bilateral security issues, including the fight to defeat ISIS. Both leaders affirmed the importance of the C-ISIS coalition working together for peace and stability in Iraq and Syria.

