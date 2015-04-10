Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Flag Officer Announcement

Press Operations

Release No: NR-181-17
May 17, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced that the president has made the following nomination:

Navy Rear Adm. Phillip G. Sawyer has been nominated for appointment to the rank of vice admiral, and for assignment as commander, Seventh Fleet, Yokosuka, Japan.  Sawyer is currently serving as deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. 

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe