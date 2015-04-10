General Officer Announcement

Department of Defense
Release No: NR-182-17
May 17, 2017
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced that the president has made the following nomination:

Air Force Maj. Gen. Jay B. Silveria has been nominated for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general, and for assignment as superintendent, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado.  Silveria is currently serving as deputy commander, U.S. Air Forces Central Command; and deputy, Combined Forces Air Component Commander, U.S. Central Command, Southwest Asia.

