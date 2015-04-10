Flag Officer Announcements

Department of Defense
Release No: NR-183-17
May 17, 2017
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced today that the president has made the following nominations:

Navy Capt. Gregory N. Harris has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half).  Harris is currently serving as commander, Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center, Fallon, Nevada.

Navy Capt. Samuel J. Paparo Jr., has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half).  Paparo is currently serving as a Navy corporate fellow in corporate strategy, Lockheed Martin, Bethesda, Maryland.

