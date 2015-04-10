Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Department of the Army Announces Upcoming Deployment

Press Operations

Release No: NR-187-17
May 19, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
The Department of the Army announced today the summer 2017 deployment of approximately 3,500 soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, to the Republic of Korea.  

As part of the regular rotation of forces, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team will replace the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division and support the United States Forces-Korea’s commitment to our Republic of Korea partners.

For more information, contact the 1st Cavalry Division public affairs officer, Maj. Paul Oliver at paul.m.oliver.mil@mail.mil, or by phone at 254-287-9398.

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe