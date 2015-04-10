Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

General Officer Assignments

Press Operations

Release No: NR-188-17
May 19, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
The chief of staff, Air Force, announced the assignment of the following general officers:

Maj. Gen. Joseph T. Guastella Jr., deputy chief of staff for operations, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Mons, Belgium, to director of integrated air, space, cyberspace and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, Headquarters Air Force Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

Brig. Gen. Barry R. Cornish, commander, 18th Wing, Pacific Air Forces, Kadena Air Base, Japan, to deputy director, Operations Team One, National Joint Operations and Intelligence Center, J-3, Joint Staff, Pentagon, Washington, District Of Columbia. 

Col. Case A. Cunningham, who has been selected to the grade of brigadier general, from commander, 432nd Wing and 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, Air Combat Command, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, to commander, 18th Wing, Pacific Air Forces, Kadena Air Base, Japan.

