IMMEDIATE RELEASE

General Officer Announcement

Release No: NR-190-17
May 19, 2017
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced that the president has made the following nomination:

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford has been nominated for reappointment as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.  Dunford has been serving as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff since September 2015.

