IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Flag Officer Announcements

Press Operations

Release No: NR-193-17
May 23, 2017
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced today that the president has made the following nominations:

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Daniel B. Hendrickson has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral.  Hendrickson is currently serving as director, Theater Engagement, J7, U.S. Southern Command, Doral, Florida.

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Keith M. Jones has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral.  Jones is currently serving as commander, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, Williamsburg, Virginia.

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Daniel J. MacDonnell has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral.  MacDonnell is currently serving as commander, Naval Information Force Reserve, Fort Worth, Texas.

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Thomas W. Marotta has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral.  Marotta is currently serving as reserve deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. Fifth Fleet, Manama, Bahrain.

Navy Reserve Rear Adm. (lower half) Matthew A. Zirkle has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral.  Zirkle is currently serving as deputy chief of staff, Submarines, NATO Maritime Command, Northwood, United Kingdom.

Navy Reserve Capt. Eugene A. Burcher has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half).  Burcher is currently serving as deputy, Navy Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer, Navy Installations Command Headquarters, Washington, District of Columbia.

Navy Reserve Capt. James M. Butler has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half).  Butler is currently serving as community lead, Naval Information Force Reserve Headquarters, N9, Fort Worth, Texas. 

Navy Reserve Capt. Rodney P. Dewalt has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half).  Dewalt is currently serving as reserve commanding officer, Navy Installations Command Headquarters, Washington, District of Columbia.

Navy Reserve Capt. Joey B. Dodgen has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half).  Dodgen is currently serving as deputy commander, Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command, Jacksonville, Florida.

Navy Reserve Capt. Jacquelyn McClelland has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half).  McClelland is currently serving as reserve logistics officer, Naval Supply Systems Command, Global Logistics Support Headquarters, San Diego, California.

Navy Reserve Capt. Andrew J. Mueller has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half).  Mueller is currently serving as reserve chief of staff, deputy chief of naval operations for operations, plans, and strategy, N3N5, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.

Navy Reserve Capt. Richard A. Rodriguez has been nominated for appointment to the rank of rear admiral (lower half).  Rodriguez is currently serving as chief of staff, Combined Joint Task Force, Horn of Africa, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

