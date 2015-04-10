Flag Officer Assignments

Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson announced today the following assignments:
Rear Adm. Matthew J. Carter will be assigned as deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Carter is currently serving as commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Japan; and commander, Navy Region Japan, Yokosuka, Japan.
Rear Adm. Lawrence B. Jackson will be assigned as deputy director for strategic initiatives, J5, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia. Jackson is currently serving as director, strategy, policy, programs, and logistics, J4/5, U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Rear Adm. Patrick A. Piercey will be assigned as director of operations, J3, U.S. Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii. Piercey is currently serving as commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Randy B. Crites, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as director, Assessment Division, N81, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia. Crites is currently serving as commander, Submarine Group Ten, Kings Bay, Georgia.
Rear Adm. (lower half) James W. Kilby, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as director, warfare integration, N9I, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia. Kilby is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group One, San Diego, California.