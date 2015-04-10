Department of Defense
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Flag Officer Assignments
Press Operations
Release No: NR-196-17 May 26, 2017
Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson announced today the following assignments:
Capt. Edward L. Anderson, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as director, Fleet Readiness Division, San Diego, California. Anderson is currently serving as major program manager for integration, Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence, San Diego, California.
Capt. Stuart P. Baker, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as director, operations and plans, N31, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia. Baker most recently served as executive assistant to commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia.
Capt. Michael D. Bernacchi Jr., selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as commander, Naval Service Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. Bernacchi is currently serving as special assistant to the Chief of Naval Personnel, Arlington, Virginia.
Capt. Frank M. Bradley, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as director, Transregional Threat Coordination Cell, J5, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia. Bradley is currently serving as executive assistant to the chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia.
Capt. Daniel L. Cheever, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as chief of Naval Air Training, Corpus Christi, Texas. Cheever is currently serving as chief of staff, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, San Diego, California.
Capt. Brian P. Fort, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as commander, Navy Region Hawaii; and commander, Naval Surface Group, Middle Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Fort is currently serving as assistant chief of staff, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia.
Capt. Peter A. Garvin, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Millington, Tennessee. Garvin is currently serving as executive assistant to the vice chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia.
Capt. William J. Houston, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as deputy commander, Joint Functional Component Command – Global Strike, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Houston is currently serving as director, Submarine/Nuclear Power Distribution, PERS-42, Navy Personnel Command, Millington, Tennessee.
Capt. Frederick W. Kacher, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as executive officer, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Mons, Belgium. Kacher is currently serving as chief of staff, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, San Diego, California.
Capt. Timothy C. Kuehhas, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as director, fleet and joint training, N7, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia. Kuehhas is currently serving as commanding officer, USS George Washington (CVN 73), Norfolk, Virginia.
Capt. Carl A. Lahti, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as director, Energy and Environmental Readiness Division, N45, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia. Lahti is currently serving as chief of staff, Navy Installations Command, Washington, District of Columbia.
Capt. Andrew J. Loiselle, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as deputy director for Future Joint Force Development, J7, Joint Staff, Suffolk, Virginia. Loiselle is currently serving as executive assistant to the deputy chief of naval operations for operations, plans and strategy, N3N5, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.
Capt. John A. Okon, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command; and oceanographer and navigator of the Navy. Okon is currently serving as executive assistant to the deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare and director of naval intelligence, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.
Capt. Douglas G. Perry, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as director, N3 joint and fleet operations, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia. Perry is currently serving as chief of staff, U.S. Strategic Command Special Activities Atlantic/Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia.
Capt. Erik M. Ross, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as president, Board of Inspection and Survey, Virginia Beach, Virginia. Ross is currently serving as chief of staff, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia.
Capt. Paul J. Schlise, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces, U.S. Central Command; and deputy commander, U.S. Fifth Fleet, Manama, Bahrain. Schlise is currently serving as deputy for weapons and sensors, N96C, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.
Capt. Michael W. Studeman, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as director, J2, U.S. Southern Command, Doral, Florida. Studeman is currently serving as commander, Joint Intelligence Operations Center, U.S. Cyber Command, Fort Meade, Maryland.
Capt. James P. Waters III, selected for promotion to rear admiral (lower half), will be assigned as director, Maritime Headquarters, N03, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Waters is currently serving as deputy executive director, Office of the Chief of Naval Personnel, Arlington, Virginia.
