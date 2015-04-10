DoD Identifies Army Casualty

The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Spc. Etienne J. Murphy, 22, of Loganville, Georgia, died May 26, in Al-Hasakah, Syria, of injuries sustained during a vehicle rollover related incident. The incident is under investigation.
Murphy was assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.
