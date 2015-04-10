Department of Defense
Search
QUICK LINKS
Legal & Administrative

HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DoD Identifies Army Casualty

Press Operations

Release No: NR-197-17
May 27, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL

The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Spc. Etienne J. Murphy, 22, of Loganville, Georgia, died May 26, in Al-Hasakah, Syria, of injuries sustained during a vehicle rollover related incident. The incident is under investigation.

Murphy was assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.

For more information, media may contact the U.S. Army Special Operations Command public affairs office at 910-432-3383.

News News Archive Press Advisories News Releases Publications Transcripts Speeches Face of Defense Subscribe